Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,520,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 145,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.