Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

