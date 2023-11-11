Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CEO Michael O'grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 in the last ninety days.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRSO opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

