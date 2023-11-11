Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.12.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$41.06.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2595376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

