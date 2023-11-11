Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, reports. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Nova updated its Q4 guidance to $1.16-1.31 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nova by 38.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

