Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

NVS stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

