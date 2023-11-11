Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Acquires 175 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,803.75.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Thompson purchased 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,896.00.

TSE NTR opened at C$73.85 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$70.69 and a one year high of C$113.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.25.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

