Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Acquires 175 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$73.16 per share, with a total value of C$12,803.75.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Thompson acquired 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$74.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,896.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE NTR opened at C$73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$70.69 and a 52-week high of C$113.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.25.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

