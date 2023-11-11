OLO (NYSE:OLO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $770.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $51,940.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $51,940.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,884.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,815 shares of company stock valued at $445,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in OLO by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

