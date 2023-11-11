OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

