Open Lending’s (LPRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities cut their price target on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $695.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

