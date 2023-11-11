OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $974.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,683,781.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,500. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

