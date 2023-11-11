Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 131,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $309.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

