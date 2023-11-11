Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

