OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

OSUR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.03.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 251,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 236,827 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

