Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $60.11 and a 52 week high of $108.00.
Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
