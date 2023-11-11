Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCZ opened at $22.69 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.