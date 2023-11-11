Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $25.19.
About Oxford Lane Capital
