Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $24.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
