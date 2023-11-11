Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $22.02.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.