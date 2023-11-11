Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $253.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.