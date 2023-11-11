Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE FNA opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $704.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

