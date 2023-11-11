Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

