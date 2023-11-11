Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day moving average of $286.72. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

