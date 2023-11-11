Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $14,485,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

