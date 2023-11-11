Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

