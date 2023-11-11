Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.54), with a volume of 470096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.45 ($0.60).

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Petra Diamonds

In related news, insider Richard Duffy bought 266,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £125,213.17 ($154,565.08). 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

