PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $323.05 million, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

