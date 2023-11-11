Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

