Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 43.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 67,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,107.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,875,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,364,518 shares of company stock worth $1,090,651 in the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 600,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Alpha Wave Global LP increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 2,837,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

