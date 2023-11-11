Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 439,737 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $36,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Doximity by 50,950.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

