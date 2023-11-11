Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Axcelis Technologies worth $39,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 236,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after buying an additional 233,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

