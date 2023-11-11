Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 8.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.