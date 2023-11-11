Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 30,648 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Sprout Social Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 470,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,743,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,743,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.