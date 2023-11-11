Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,066 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Atkore worth $37,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

