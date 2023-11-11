Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

