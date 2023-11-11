Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.31 Million Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $36,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

