Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.39 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Huntsman worth $36,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HUN opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

