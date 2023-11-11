Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,744.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ovintiv worth $36,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

