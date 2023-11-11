Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.51 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $38,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,721,538,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.61 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

