Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.50 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $40,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $1,682,104.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.66 and a 1 year high of $196.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

