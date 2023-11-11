Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.18 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $41,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

