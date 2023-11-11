Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.71 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 121,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Matador Resources worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

