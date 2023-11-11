Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.14 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $42,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $33.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.