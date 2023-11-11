Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $40,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $232.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.