Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 78,272 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $40,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

