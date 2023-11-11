Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cooper Companies worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $329.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.45 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.53.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

