Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $42,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.78 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

