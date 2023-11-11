Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,269 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $37,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,149,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,568 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

