Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,228 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $218.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.88. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $157.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

